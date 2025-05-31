Left Menu

India's Relay Revolution: Focus on 4x100m Teams Post Asian Championships

The Athletics Federation of India is set to prioritize the 4x100m relay teams following the Asian Athletics Championships, where the women's team clinched silver while the men's team faced disqualification. The federation aims to build strong teams through increased competitions and quality coaching.

Updated: 31-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:39 IST
India's Relay Revolution: Focus on 4x100m Teams Post Asian Championships
The Athletics Federation of India has announced plans to place "special focus" on the 4x100m relay teams for men and women, following the mixed outcomes at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea.

The decision comes after the Indian women's relay team, with Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Srabani Nanda, and Nithya Gandhe, secured a silver medal with a season-best time of 43.86 seconds. However, the men's team faced disqualification due to a baton exchange violation in the heats.

AFI spokesperson Adille J Sumariwalla highlighted the role of a competitive environment and improved coaching as pivotal factors for India's success. Looking ahead, the focus is on preparing for future events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with an emphasis on enhancing relay performances.

