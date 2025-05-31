Madison Keys Triumphs in Thrilling Clash at French Open

Madison Keys demonstrated resilience and skill in a captivating all-American French Open clash, overcoming Sofia Kenin to secure a fourth-round berth on Saturday. Despite starting slow, Keys battled back to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, showcasing her experience and composure under pressure.

Victory means the 30-year-old now holds the title of the oldest Grand Slam champion to notch 10 consecutive wins since Serena Williams' streak in 2017. The atmosphere was electric, with fans rallying behind Keys. 'It was an amazing experience with so much support here,' she reflected post-match.

Kenin, a formidable opponent who previously bested Keys on clay, initially capitalized on the reigning champion's mistakes. However, Keys' strategic adjustments allowed her to swing the match in her favor, saving three match points to seal a memorable victory. Next, she prepares to face compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

