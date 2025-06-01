Scheffler Rises to the Top Amidst Intense Memorial Competition

The Memorial Tournament witnessed a dramatic change in leaderboard standings as Scottie Scheffler delivered a remarkable 4-under 68 to secure the lead. Scheffler's unwavering performance, highlighted by four consecutive birdies in the last four holes, has put him in prime position to join Tiger Woods as a back-to-back winner.

Akshay Bhatia, who started the day in prime form, slipped down to T-23 after recording an unfortunate 8-over 80. Meanwhile, Ben Griffin's missed putt on the final hole cost him the lead, placing him one stroke behind Scheffler.

Notable performances from Sepp Straka and Jordan Spieth added to the day's excitement, yet it is Scheffler's consistent par-breaking game that sets him apart as a formidable contender to clinch the Memorial title.