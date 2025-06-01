Svitolina Stuns Paolini in Thrilling Comeback at French Open

Elina Svitolina, the 13th seed from Ukraine, delivered a stunning comeback victory against last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in the French Open on Sunday. Svitolina saved three match points before taking the second-set tiebreak and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

In another match, American Tommy Paul showcased an impressive performance by defeating Australian Alexei Popyrin to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 22 years. The 12th seed's commanding win took less than two hours.

As the French Open progresses, top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz face challenging opponents, while Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina prepare for their upcoming face-off on Court Philippe-Chatrier.