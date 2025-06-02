Left Menu

Cremonese's Thrilling Return to Serie A

Cremonese secured promotion to Serie A after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Spezia in the playoff final's second leg. Manuel De Luca's double and Michele Collocolo's goal ensured the Lombardy team returns to the top flight, while Spezia remains in Serie B. Manager Giovanni Stroppa praised their determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 02:44 IST
Cremonese's Thrilling Return to Serie A
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lombardy club Cremonese clinched a thrilling spot in Serie A after defeating Spezia 3-2 in the decisive second leg of their playoff final. Despite Spezia's late resurgence, they failed to surmount the deficit and will remain in Serie B.

Manuel De Luca was instrumental in Cremonese's victory, netting two goals and combined with Michele Collocolo's effort, secured a three-goal advantage that proved sufficient despite Spezia's efforts.

Manager Giovanni Stroppa expressed pride and determination upon securing their promotion, marking a triumphant return to Italy's top football flight alongside Pisa and Sassuolo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025