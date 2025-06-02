Cremonese's Thrilling Return to Serie A

The Lombardy club Cremonese clinched a thrilling spot in Serie A after defeating Spezia 3-2 in the decisive second leg of their playoff final. Despite Spezia's late resurgence, they failed to surmount the deficit and will remain in Serie B.

Manuel De Luca was instrumental in Cremonese's victory, netting two goals and combined with Michele Collocolo's effort, secured a three-goal advantage that proved sufficient despite Spezia's efforts.

Manager Giovanni Stroppa expressed pride and determination upon securing their promotion, marking a triumphant return to Italy's top football flight alongside Pisa and Sassuolo.

(With inputs from agencies.)