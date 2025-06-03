Left Menu

Simone Inzaghi Parts Ways with Inter Milan After Trophyless Season.

Simone Inzaghi has left his role as manager of Inter Milan following a crushing 5-0 loss against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. This marks the end of a four-year tenure, as Inzaghi heads to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Inter now seeks a new manager for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:43 IST
Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi's departure from Inter Milan was confirmed on Tuesday, following a devastating 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. This marks an end to a trophyless season for the Serie A club.

Inzaghi's tenure at Inter, lasting four years, concluded after losing to their city rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and finishing second, just a point shy of champions Napoli in Serie A. The club now faces the urgent task of finding a new manager before their Club World Cup opener against Monterrey on June 17.

Italian media suggest Inzaghi is set to manage Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, leading them in the Club World Cup in the United States. Meanwhile, reports indicate Cesc Fabregas and Roberto De Zerbi as potential successors at Inter Milan.

