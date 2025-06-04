Left Menu

Tennis Consistency Called Into Question After Musetti Incident

Frances Tiafoe highlighted the inconsistency in tennis rules after Lorenzo Musetti received only a warning for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball during the French Open. Tiafoe compared this to Novak Djokovic's 2020 U.S. Open disqualification. Musetti apologized, citing the incident as an 'unlucky coincidence.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Frances Tiafoe has criticized tennis officials for inconsistent rule enforcement after Lorenzo Musetti was lightly sanctioned following an incident in his French Open quarter-final.

The controversy erupted when Musetti inadvertently kicked a ball that struck a line judge. He received only a warning, sparking discussions about rule consistency.

Tiafoe drew parallels to Novak Djokovic's 2020 U.S. Open disqualification, questioning the fairness. Musetti called it an 'unlucky coincidence' and apologized, emphasizing no harm was intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

