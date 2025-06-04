Tennis Consistency Called Into Question After Musetti Incident

Frances Tiafoe has criticized tennis officials for inconsistent rule enforcement after Lorenzo Musetti was lightly sanctioned following an incident in his French Open quarter-final.

The controversy erupted when Musetti inadvertently kicked a ball that struck a line judge. He received only a warning, sparking discussions about rule consistency.

Tiafoe drew parallels to Novak Djokovic's 2020 U.S. Open disqualification, questioning the fairness. Musetti called it an 'unlucky coincidence' and apologized, emphasizing no harm was intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)