RCB's Triumphant IPL Victory Celebrated at Vidhana Soudha

The Karnataka government will felicitate Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Vidhana Soudha for winning their first IPL title after an 18-year wait. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara praised the team, with plans for a formal ceremony and no victory parade due to security reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:47 IST
The Karnataka government plans to hold a grand ceremony to honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured their first IPL title following an 18-year wait. Scheduled for Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha, the event will see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledge the notable achievement of the Rajat Patidar-led team.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his immense happiness over RCB's victory, indicating that the state and its fans take immense pride in this accomplishment. Home Minister G Parameshwara also lauded Virat Kohli for his sustained loyalty to the team over 18 years.

The planned victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium was canceled due to security concerns. Participants are urged to use public transport for the felicitation event at the stadium, where valid tickets are required for access.

