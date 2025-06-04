RCB's Historic IPL Triumph: A Victory 18 Years in the Making

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a monumental milestone by securing their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The thrilling victory on Tuesday sparked euphoric celebrations among RCB fans.

One elated supporter, Pramod, expressed his excitement, stating, "We waited 18 years. The entire RCB team has waited 18 years for this victory. We cheer for the entire RCB team." Another jubilant fan shared, "We are thrilled that the cup is coming home to Namma Ooru Bengaluru. We are happy...All Kannadigas are very proud of this. Welcome home, RCB."

While PBKS continues its quest for the title under the outstanding leadership of Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, RCB's skipper Rajat Patidar and cricket legend Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his first IPL win after 18 years with the team, led the side to victory. Following this achievement, a grand victory parade is planned, traveling from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Preparations are underway in Bengaluru for RCB's victory procession after their nail-biting win over PBKS in the 2025 IPL final. The parade is set to kick off at Vidhana Soudha, with RCB players meeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

Post the meeting, an open bus parade will commence from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, with celebrations inside the stadium scheduled from 6 PM onward. RCB's triumph has not only thrilled fans but also secured their place in IPL history by dashing PBKS's hopes of capturing the trophy this season.

