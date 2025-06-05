Left Menu

Rising Star Liam Delap Joins Chelsea in a Major Transfer Coup

Chelsea has signed forward Liam Delap on a six-year contract as they gear up for the Club World Cup. Delap leaves Ipswich Town, where he scored 12 goals last season. The transfer, worth 30 million pounds, aims to strengthen Chelsea's attack alongside Nicolas Jackson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:46 IST
Chelsea has made a significant move by signing forward Liam Delap on a six-year contract. This vital acquisition, valued at 30 million pounds, comes as the West London side prepares for the Club World Cup, especially after Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League.

Delap, originally from Winchester and a former Manchester City player, is expected to bolster Chelsea's forward lineup, which includes Nicolas Jackson, the club's leading forward with 10 league goals this season. The addition of Delap is seen as strategic, given that Cole Palmer topped the club's scoring list with 15 goals as an attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old forward, shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award, left Ipswich Town after a season with 12 goals in 37 league appearances. Delap expressed his excitement in a Chelsea statement, highlighting the club's stature and its potential for development and success. Chelsea will commence their Club World Cup journey against Club Leon on June 16.

