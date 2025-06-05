South Africa's Rugby Squad: Unveiling New Talent for a Promising Future

The South African rugby team has unveiled a 54-man squad featuring nine uncapped players as they prepare for 14 international matches this year. Announced by Coach Rassie Erasmus, the team retains 31 members from the victorious 2023 World Cup squad, emphasizing continuity and rejuvenation.

The new additions include promising players like Northampton Saints' Juarno Augustus and Scarlets' Marnus van der Merwe. This strategy, according to Erasmus, aims to harness the blend of experience and fresh talent, crucial for training and future competitions, notably the 2027 World Cup.

The Springboks' upcoming fixtures feature games against teams such as the Barbarians, Italy, and Georgia, followed by the Rugby Championship and a European tour, providing a vital platform for testing and grooming new prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)