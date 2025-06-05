Left Menu

South Africa's Rugby Squad: Unveiling New Talent for a Promising Future

South Africa's expanded 54-man rugby squad, announced by Coach Rassie Erasmus, includes nine uncapped players for the upcoming international games. While retaining 31 former World Cup champions, this diverse mix aims to balance experience with youthful prospects in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:12 IST
South Africa's Rugby Squad: Unveiling New Talent for a Promising Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South African rugby team has unveiled a 54-man squad featuring nine uncapped players as they prepare for 14 international matches this year. Announced by Coach Rassie Erasmus, the team retains 31 members from the victorious 2023 World Cup squad, emphasizing continuity and rejuvenation.

The new additions include promising players like Northampton Saints' Juarno Augustus and Scarlets' Marnus van der Merwe. This strategy, according to Erasmus, aims to harness the blend of experience and fresh talent, crucial for training and future competitions, notably the 2027 World Cup.

The Springboks' upcoming fixtures feature games against teams such as the Barbarians, Italy, and Georgia, followed by the Rugby Championship and a European tour, providing a vital platform for testing and grooming new prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025