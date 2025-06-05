Oscar Pistorius Makes Triumphal Return to Ironman Sporting Arena

South Africa's former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was seen participating in a triathlon race in Durban over the weekend, signaling a notable return to sports. This comes after his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend in 2013 and subsequent release on parole in early 2024.

Afrikaans-language outlet Netwerk24 reported that Pistorius took part in the Ironman 70.3 event with the approval of his parole officer, confirmed by his lawyer, Conrad Dormehl. South Africa's Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, is checking the legality of Pistorius' travel to Durban for the race.

Pistorius, nicknamed 'Blade Runner' for his prosthetic legs, pursued legal appeals against his murder conviction. Following his parole, results from SportSplits show he finished 555th overall in the triathlon and third in the 'physically challenged' category, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career.