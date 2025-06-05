Left Menu

Jackman and Reynolds Set Sail with Rebranded Australian SailGP Team

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have entered the sailing arena as co-owners of Australia's SailGP team, now named the BONDS Flying Roos. Their investment adds celebrity flair to a team noted for global dominance. The duo's involvement highlights the expanding appeal of the SailGP league.

Jackman and Reynolds Set Sail with Rebranded Australian SailGP Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that adds Hollywood star power to competitive sailing, actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have taken ownership stakes in Australia's SailGP team, rebranded as the BONDS Flying Roos. This development comes as the team prepares to defend its top-tier status in the high-speed sailing league.

The investment underscores growing global interest in SailGP, a league that features national teams racing identical catamarans at breakneck speeds. The Australian team has previously captured three titles in just four seasons, making it a formidable contender in international waters.

The rebranded team will debut at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, aiming to maintain its championship lead. Their partnership with BONDS, an iconic Australian apparel brand, further bolsters their national identity and global reach as they set sail under celebrity patronage.

