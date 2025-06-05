Jackman and Reynolds Set Sail with Rebranded Australian SailGP Team

In a move that adds Hollywood star power to competitive sailing, actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have taken ownership stakes in Australia's SailGP team, rebranded as the BONDS Flying Roos. This development comes as the team prepares to defend its top-tier status in the high-speed sailing league.

The investment underscores growing global interest in SailGP, a league that features national teams racing identical catamarans at breakneck speeds. The Australian team has previously captured three titles in just four seasons, making it a formidable contender in international waters.

The rebranded team will debut at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, aiming to maintain its championship lead. Their partnership with BONDS, an iconic Australian apparel brand, further bolsters their national identity and global reach as they set sail under celebrity patronage.

(With inputs from agencies.)