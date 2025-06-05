Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Tennis Secures Equal Pay by 2029

The Lawn Tennis Association promises equal prize money for women's events at Queen's Club and Eastbourne by 2029. The return of the women's event to Queen's Club will see a record prize of $1.415 million, though still below the men's prize, with efforts to bridge this gap ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced a significant development in women's tennis, confirming that female players will receive equal prize money as men by 2029 at Queen's Club and Eastbourne Championships.

The women's event returns to Queen's Club, boasting a $1.415 million prize, the highest for a WTA 500 event of its scale. Beyond this, the current gap remains, as men's prize money stands at €2.5 million ($2.87 million). However, the LTA aims to eliminate this disparity by 2029.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd highlighted the organization's dedication to enhancing women's tennis, indicating substantial prize money increases for both the Queen's Club and Eastbourne events this year. Despite withdrawals, the tournaments are set to feature top contenders like Madison Keys and Emma Raducanu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

