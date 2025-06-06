Teen Prodigy Yamal Propels Spain to Nations League Finals

In a thrilling showdown on Thursday, Spain's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, spearheaded a dramatic 5-4 victory against France, propelling his nation to the Nations League final. The European champions displayed exceptional prowess as they established an early advantage, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash with Portugal.

During the semi-final at the MHP Arena, Spain surged ahead with remarkable first-half goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino. Yamal, displaying astounding maturity at just 17, secured a crucial third goal from the penalty spot. Moments later, his Barcelona teammate Pedri elegantly extended Spain's lead further.

France responded with a spirited comeback, highlighted by Kylian Mbappe's penalty and Rayan Cherki's stunning strike. However, Yamal's consistent brilliance ensured Spain's grasp on the game, setting up a highly anticipated final. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain's persistent dominance continues to shine on the European stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)