Gabriel Magalhaes Extends Arsenal Journey

Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal's center back, has signed a new long-term contract extending his stay until 2029. Despite a recent injury, Gabriel's partnership with William Saliba has fortified Arsenal's defense. Since joining in 2020, his contributions have made a significant impact on the Premier League's best defense.

London | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:03 IST
Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract, expected to last until 2029. This move underscores Gabriel's pivotal role in Arsenal's defensive success.

Despite missing two months due to a hamstring injury, Gabriel's collaboration with William Saliba has helped create the Premier League's strongest defense. Since joining Arsenal in 2020 from Lille, the Brazilian has made a substantial impact, participating in 210 matches across competitions and netting 20 goals.

Arsenal's decision to secure Gabriel's services even before his existing contract expired in 2027 highlights his importance to coach Mikel Arteta's plans. Under his defense, Arsenal achieved a remarkable record of conceding the fewest goals over the past two seasons. The extension follows Arsenal's third consecutive second-place finish in the English league.

