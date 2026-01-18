Eintracht Frankfurt's Defense Dilemma Costs Dino Toppmöller His Job

Dino Toppmöller has been dismissed as the head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt following defensive issues that plagued the team, resulting in his termination prior to two pivotal games.

Having guided Frankfurt to the Champions League after a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, Toppmöller's tenure concluded abruptly following a 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen, extending their winless streak.

The team's sporting director emphasized the need for a new direction to reinvigorate Frankfurt's traditional style, with temporary coaches stepping in as they prepare for crucial Champions League fixtures.

