Historic Defense: PTV's Record-Breaking Triumph

In an unprecedented achievement, Pakistan TV (PTV) defended a target of just 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas, setting a new record in first-class cricket history for the lowest successful defense. Spinner Ali Usman's exceptional performance with figures of 6 for 9 played a crucial role in this historic win.

In a spectacular turn of events, Pakistan TV (PTV) made history by defending a meager target of 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas during the ongoing Presidents Trophy, breaking a 232-year-old record in first-class cricket.

The previous record was held by the Oldfield team, which had defended a total of 41 runs against MCC at Lord's in 1794. PTV won this dramatic encounter by just two runs, thanks to an exceptional performance by Ali Usman.

PTV's left-arm spinner, Ali Usman, devastated Sui Northern's lineup with remarkable figures of 6 for 9, ensuring his team's spot in the record books as Sui Northern were bowled out for 37 runs, despite PTV's earlier struggles in the match with innings of 166 and 111 runs.

