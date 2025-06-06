Raphinha and Yamal: Stars of Barcelona's Triumph

Barcelona's Raphinha has been honored as the LaLiga Player of the Season, a testament to his pivotal role in the club's victorious domestic treble. The Brazilian winger's impressive records include 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 games, aiding Barcelona in clinching the league title, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

After transferring from Leeds United in 2022, Raphinha's impact was immediate. His recent contract extension will see him remain with Barcelona until 2028. In a recent Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, Raphinha scored a crucial late goal, only for Inter to equalize in stoppage time and eventually win in extra-time. This marked Raphinha's 13th goal in 14 games this season.

Meanwhile, rising star Lamine Yamal, only 17, was named the Best Under-23 player, following his breakthrough season. Yamal scored nine league goals and five in the Champions League, establishing himself as one of the world's most promising talents.