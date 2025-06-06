Showdown at the Indonesia Open: Top Seeds Advance Amid Upsets
Shi Yuqi defeated Wang Zhengxing to advance in the Indonesia Open; Chen Yufei withdrew. Top players Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Chou Tien-chen, and An Se-young also moved forward, eliminating their opponents. Notable matches highlighted intense competition as players vie for the coveted title.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST
Defending champion Shi Yuqi dominated the court against compatriot Wang Zhengxing, winning 21-13, 21-6, at the Indonesia Open on Friday.
The Chinese star set up a semi-final showdown with last year's runner-up Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who bested Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 23-21, 21-9.
In the women's category, an unexpected twist occurred when defending champion Chen Yufei withdrew due to injury, permitting Han Yue, also of China, to advance to the semi-finals.
Advertisement