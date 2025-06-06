Showdown at the Indonesia Open: Top Seeds Advance Amid Upsets

Defending champion Shi Yuqi dominated the court against compatriot Wang Zhengxing, winning 21-13, 21-6, at the Indonesia Open on Friday.

The Chinese star set up a semi-final showdown with last year's runner-up Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who bested Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 23-21, 21-9.

In the women's category, an unexpected twist occurred when defending champion Chen Yufei withdrew due to injury, permitting Han Yue, also of China, to advance to the semi-finals.