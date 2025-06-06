Left Menu

Showdown at the Indonesia Open: Top Seeds Advance Amid Upsets

Shi Yuqi defeated Wang Zhengxing to advance in the Indonesia Open; Chen Yufei withdrew. Top players Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Chou Tien-chen, and An Se-young also moved forward, eliminating their opponents. Notable matches highlighted intense competition as players vie for the coveted title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST
Showdown at the Indonesia Open: Top Seeds Advance Amid Upsets

Defending champion Shi Yuqi dominated the court against compatriot Wang Zhengxing, winning 21-13, 21-6, at the Indonesia Open on Friday.

The Chinese star set up a semi-final showdown with last year's runner-up Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who bested Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 23-21, 21-9.

In the women's category, an unexpected twist occurred when defending champion Chen Yufei withdrew due to injury, permitting Han Yue, also of China, to advance to the semi-finals.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025