Tragedy on the Tracks: Cricketer's Untimely Demise Sparks Inquiry
A cricketer with disability, Vikram, died on the Korba-bound Chhattisgarh Express after reporting severe headache and anxiety. Despite efforts for medical aid, delays and lack of urgency led to his death by the time the train reached Mathura Junction. Railways have launched an inquiry into the incident.
A cricketer named Vikram, who was traveling on the Korba-bound Chhattisgarh Express to participate in a tournament, tragically passed away. Suffering from a severe headache and anxiety, Vikram's condition drew concern from fellow passengers.
After initial complications with relaying the distress call, railway officials planned to offer medical assistance at Mathura Junction. Unfortunately, the urgency of Vikram's condition wasn't fully communicated to the officials, preventing timely intervention.
Despite a stop at Ajhai Station for first aid, Vikram was pronounced dead upon reaching Mathura Junction. The Railways have initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to his untimely demise.
