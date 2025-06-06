Danish Handball's Eligibility Oversight: The Odense Mix-Up

The Danish Handball Association has acknowledged a significant mistake in allowing the handball team Odense to compete in the Women's Champions League when they were ineligible. The error emerged after Denmark's three Champions League qualifications were established through playoff results and regular season rankings.

Esbjerg and Nykobing Falster secured the top two slots for the 2023-24 season, with Ikast, the runner-up during the regular season, expected to claim the third. However, Odense, who finished third in the playoffs, participated instead, culminating in a finals loss to Hungary's Gyori, 29-27, in Budapest.

Frank Smith, chief of tournaments at the Danish Handball Association, expressed regret over the mistake, which was identified on Wednesday. Ikast voiced frustration, particularly Stine Skogrand, and is now pursuing financial compensation for lost potential earnings from the Champions League. For Odense, the mix-up mars their historic achievement of reaching the Champions League final.

