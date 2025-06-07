Left Menu

Saptak Talwar Shines at Swiss Challenge: A Bogey-Free Journey

Saptak Talwar maintained his strong performance at the Swiss Challenge with another two-under 69 round, placing him tied 25th. Meanwhile, Santiago Tarrio, Chris Paisley, Tobias Jonsson, and Matt Oshrine lead at nine-under par. David Horsey, initial leader, fell to 33rd place after a challenging five-over 76 round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:28 IST
Indian golfer Saptak Talwar demonstrated a consistent performance at the Swiss Challenge, achieving a second consecutive two-under 69 on the second day, which keeps him tied for 25th position at the Golf Sempach.

Talwar's round was notably bogey-free, with his birdies strategically scored on the back nine's 14th and 17th holes. His cumulative score after two rounds is four-under par, setting him in a promising spot.

However, the limelight was on the quartet of Santiago Tarrio, Chris Paisley, Tobias Jonsson, and Matt Oshrine, who dominated the leaderboard at nine-under par. David Horsey, who led on the first day, faced a setback with a five-over 76, slipping to 33rd. The tournament cut remains at one under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

