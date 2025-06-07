Marc Marquez Triumphs in Aragon Sprint

In a thrilling display at the Aragon Grand Prix, Ducati's world championship leader Marc Marquez overcame a challenging start to win Saturday's sprint. Despite early setbacks, Marquez's skillful performance led him to victory, securing his seventh sprint win of the season.

Marc's triumph at Aragon was particularly notable as he finished the race more than two seconds ahead of his brother Alex Marquez and Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer. This victory pushes Marc 27 points ahead in the championship standings, further cementing his dominance.

With only one loss in eight rounds, Marc Marquez stands as a formidable contender in the season, his Aragon success adding to his reputation as a leading force in the championship.