Marc Marquez Triumphs in Aragon Sprint
Ducati's championship leader, Marc Marquez, secured his seventh sprint victory at the Aragon Grand Prix, moving 27 points ahead of his brother Alex Marquez in the championship standings. Winning by over two seconds, the triumph solidified Marc's dominance in the season so far.
With only one loss in eight rounds, Marc Marquez stands as a formidable contender in the season, his Aragon success adding to his reputation as a leading force in the championship.