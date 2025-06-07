Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Aragon Sprint

Ducati's championship leader, Marc Marquez, secured his seventh sprint victory at the Aragon Grand Prix, moving 27 points ahead of his brother Alex Marquez in the championship standings. Winning by over two seconds, the triumph solidified Marc's dominance in the season so far.

In a thrilling display at the Aragon Grand Prix, Ducati's world championship leader Marc Marquez overcame a challenging start to win Saturday's sprint. Despite early setbacks, Marquez's skillful performance led him to victory, securing his seventh sprint win of the season.

Marc's triumph at Aragon was particularly notable as he finished the race more than two seconds ahead of his brother Alex Marquez and Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer. This victory pushes Marc 27 points ahead in the championship standings, further cementing his dominance.

With only one loss in eight rounds, Marc Marquez stands as a formidable contender in the season, his Aragon success adding to his reputation as a leading force in the championship.

