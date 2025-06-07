Left Menu

England Lions trail by 156 runs against India A in second unofficial Test

England Lions reached 192 for 3 at stumps on the second day while replying to India A's 348 in their second unofficial Test. Emilio Gay top-scored with 71, while Tushar Deshpande's breakthroughs hindered their progress. Brief scores: India A 348 all out; England Lions 192 for 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:07 IST
England Lions stood at 192 for 3 after 46 overs, responding to India A's imposing 348 at the close of play on the second day of their second unofficial Test on Saturday.

As the day drew to an early close due to poor light, Jordan Cox and James Rew were at the crease with scores of 31 and 0 respectively. Only 13 overs were bowled in the final session.

Emilio Gay was the highest scorer for England Lions with a patient 71, while Tushar Deshpande made vital breakthroughs by dismissing Tom Haines for a fighting 54, ending a crucial partnership after the 27th over for the hosts.

