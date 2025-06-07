Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Sensational Triumph at the French Open

Coco Gauff stunned the tennis world by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, securing her second Grand Slam title. Despite initial doubts, Gauff battled from behind to clinch victory. After overcoming personal challenges, the 21-year-old hailed the support from her family, crowd, and American musician Tyler, the Creator.

Coco Gauff captivated fans worldwide by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling French Open final. Her victory marked her first French Open title and second Grand Slam win overall. Despite losing the first set, Gauff powered through to a 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 finish.

Speaking after the match, the American tennis star expressed disbelief at her own success, referencing past setbacks and personal struggles. She credited her family's support and Sabalenka's numerous errors, which included 70 unforced mistakes and six double faults, for aiding her triumph.

Poignant tributes to her parents and inspiration drawn from musician Tyler, the Creator, highlighted Gauff's emotional victory speech. She also became the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015, culminating in a heartfelt acknowledgment of the energized French crowd's unwavering support.

