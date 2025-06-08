Madhya Pradesh League: A Launchpad for Aspiring Cricketers

Alok Birla, the owner of Rewa Jaguars, lauds the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) as a vital platform for nurturing cricketing talent. With the league starting on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Birla highlights the importance of providing opportunities both on and off the field.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, Birla expresses his commitment to offering personalized coaching and support for players' mental and physical growth. He cites the success of Shivam Shukla, who secured a spot with Kolkata Knight Riders after his performance in the MPL, as evidence of the league's potential to elevate players to the next level.

This year's MPL promises to be more inclusive, featuring a women's league alongside its traditional lineup. This expansion, along with the MPL's rising prominence, has garnered praise from notable figures like Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association, the event showcases teams like Gwalior Cheetahs and Rewa Jaguars aiming for cricketing excellence.