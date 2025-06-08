Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh League: A Launchpad for Aspiring Cricketers

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) provides a significant platform for young cricketers to display their talent. Set to commence on June 12 in Gwalior, the league will also feature a women's division this season. Rewa Jaguars' owner Alok Birla emphasizes nurturing players through the franchise for holistic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:47 IST
Madhya Pradesh League: A Launchpad for Aspiring Cricketers
Rewa Jaguars owner Alok Birla (L) (Photo: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alok Birla, the owner of Rewa Jaguars, lauds the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) as a vital platform for nurturing cricketing talent. With the league starting on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Birla highlights the importance of providing opportunities both on and off the field.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, Birla expresses his commitment to offering personalized coaching and support for players' mental and physical growth. He cites the success of Shivam Shukla, who secured a spot with Kolkata Knight Riders after his performance in the MPL, as evidence of the league's potential to elevate players to the next level.

This year's MPL promises to be more inclusive, featuring a women's league alongside its traditional lineup. This expansion, along with the MPL's rising prominence, has garnered praise from notable figures like Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association, the event showcases teams like Gwalior Cheetahs and Rewa Jaguars aiming for cricketing excellence.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025