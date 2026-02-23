Sacred Heist: Theft at Gwalior's Historic Temple Complex

In a shocking incident, idols and numerous valuable objects were allegedly stolen from the Vishnu temple located inside the historic Amma Maharaj Chhatri Complex in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The complex, known for its memorials dedicated to the members of the erstwhile Scindia dynasty, became a hotspot of criminal activity over the weekend.

The theft was discovered on Sunday after temple priestings noted missing artefacts made of silver, brass, and copper. These items hold religious significance and are used during worship, adding to the gravity of the crime. The loss was first reported by Amar Singh, the security guard on duty at the site.

Madhya Pradesh Police have begun a thorough investigation, forming a special team to scrutinize CCTV footage from the site for potential clues. City Superintendent of Police, Manish Yadav, highlighted the urgent need to uncover those responsible for this sacrilegious act.