Khaleel Ahmed's Brilliant Spell Puts India A Ahead in Unofficial Test
Khaleel Ahmed's impressive performance with a 4/70 spell helped India A gain a 21-run lead over England Lions on day three of the second unofficial Test. Despite early wickets by Ahmed, the visitors were challenged by England Lions' lower order, notably Josh Tongue and Eddie Jack's resistance.
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed showcased a masterclass in seam bowling against England Lions by taking an impressive 4/70, leading India A to a 21-run first-innings advantage during the second unofficial Test. England Lions, resuming at 192/3, crumbled in the morning, largely due to Ahmed's exceptional spell.
Khaleel Ahmed swiftly dismissed captain James Rew and George Hill on consecutive deliveries, sparking a dramatic collapse of the host team, who lost four wickets for just 10 runs. Despite challenges, including a resilient 48-run last-wicket partnership between Josh Tongue and 19-year-old Eddie Jack, India A maintained their edge.
India A's bowling strategy, led by Ahmed and supported by Anshul Kamboj and Tushar Deshpande, ultimately secured the innings. Kamboj claimed the vital final wicket, sealing England Lions' score at 327 runs, just short of India A's first-innings total of 348.
