Sebastien Ogier Triumphs at Rally Italy, Secures Record Win

Sebastien Ogier achieved a landmark fifth victory at Rally Italy, overcoming tough competition from Hyundai's Ott Tanak with a narrow 7.9-second lead during a thrilling final stage in Sardinia. Meanwhile, Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans maintained his position at the top of the championship standings.

Ogier, with co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the sixth round of the season in 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 24.5 seconds. This victory marks the French driver's third win in four starts in his part-time campaign, solidifying his status as an eight-time world champion. Ogier had narrowly lost to Tanak on the island last year due to a late puncture but managed to keep his composure to secure the win this time around.

Ogier initially held a 17.1-second advantage going into the Wolf Power Stage but faced a challenge when he overshot a corner late in the race. Despite this setback, Ogier's driving finesse ensured victory, boosting him to second in the championship standings, closely trailing Evans. Toyota, undefeated this season, tightened their grip in the manufacturers' standings ahead of Hyundai. The rally moves to Greece for the next round on June 26-29.