Kaylee McKeown's Resilience Shines at Australian Trials

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown was reinstated to compete in the 50m backstroke final at the Australian trials after appealing her disqualification. Initially disqualified for an early start, her protest was upheld, making her the fastest qualifier for the world championships in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, five-time Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown has been granted clearance to compete in the 50m backstroke final at the Australian trials, following a successful appeal against her disqualification in the heats.

The world record holder, aged 23, faced disappointment initially when officials disqualified her for an early start. However, an appeal lodged by McKeown's team proved successful, reaffirming her right to continue in the competition.

The ruling allows McKeown to close out the opening day of the Adelaide trials, serving as Australia's qualifiers for the upcoming world championships in Singapore, where her summer performance secured her as the fastest qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

