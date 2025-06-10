Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Belgium to Victory

Kevin De Bruyne delivered a crucial winner for Belgium, securing a 4-3 victory against Wales in a World Cup qualifier after squandering a three-goal lead. The tense match was marked by controversies, including two penalties and VAR interventions, crucial for their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

In a dramatic World Cup qualifying match, Belgium edged out Wales with a narrow 4-3 victory, thanks to a late goal by Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgians, who initially led by three goals, saw their advantage slip away as Wales mounted a spirited comeback.

The game was rife with controversies, including two penalties and a disallowed goal. Captain Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku found the net in quick succession after Romelu Lukaku's penalty opener. However, VAR played a pivotal role in key moments of the match.

Wales responded with a Harry Wilson penalty before halftime and second-half goals by Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson, leveling the score. With two minutes remaining, De Bruyne's decisive strike secured Belgium's important victory, crucial for their 2026 World Cup qualification chances.

