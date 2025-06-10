Left Menu

Madrid Gears Up for Formula 1 Debut with New Street Circuit

A new street circuit in Madrid is set to join the Formula 1 calendar in September 2026, replacing the Imola race. Spain will host two races, with uncertainty surrounding Barcelona's future in the F1 schedule beyond 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:42 IST
Madrid Gears Up for Formula 1 Debut with New Street Circuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bustling city of Madrid is poised to make its mark on the Formula 1 world as it prepares to debut a new street circuit next year. The Madring track, set in the heart of Spain's capital, is scheduled to host its inaugural race on September 13, 2026, as part of the newly announced F1 calendar.

With this addition, Spain will host two Grand Prix races that year, though questions linger over the future of the Barcelona circuit beyond 2026. While the current schedule confirms continuity for Barcelona in 2026, its fate thereafter remains uncertain, especially as its title of the Spanish Grand Prix may pass to Madrid.

As Madrid steps into the spotlight, Italy will see a reduction in its F1 presence with the departure of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The iconic track, popular among drivers and having returned to the circuit amid the pandemic in 2020, will no longer grace the F1 schedule, with its contract concluding this year.

