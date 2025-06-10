Madrid Gears Up for Formula 1 Debut with New Street Circuit

The bustling city of Madrid is poised to make its mark on the Formula 1 world as it prepares to debut a new street circuit next year. The Madring track, set in the heart of Spain's capital, is scheduled to host its inaugural race on September 13, 2026, as part of the newly announced F1 calendar.

With this addition, Spain will host two Grand Prix races that year, though questions linger over the future of the Barcelona circuit beyond 2026. While the current schedule confirms continuity for Barcelona in 2026, its fate thereafter remains uncertain, especially as its title of the Spanish Grand Prix may pass to Madrid.

As Madrid steps into the spotlight, Italy will see a reduction in its F1 presence with the departure of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The iconic track, popular among drivers and having returned to the circuit amid the pandemic in 2020, will no longer grace the F1 schedule, with its contract concluding this year.