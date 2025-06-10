Left Menu

Maratha Royals Charge into T20 Mumbai League Final with Raje's Fiery Five and Lad's Commanding Knock

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, led by an unbeaten 74 from skipper Siddesh Lad and Rohan Raje’s five-wicket haul, secured a convincing 8-wicket victory over Eagle Thane Strikers. The win at Wankhede Stadium propels them into the T20 Mumbai League 2025 final, slated for June 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:18 IST
Siddesh Lad (L) Sachin Yadav (R). (Photo: T20 Mumbai League) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals advanced to the finals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, following an emphatic 8-wicket triumph over Eagle Thane Strikers at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The match witnessed exceptional performances from skipper Siddesh Lad and pace bowler Rohan Raje, both playing pivotal roles in the team's success.

On a pitch offering significant movement and bounce, Raje exploited the conditions adeptly, capturing figures of 5/40, a standout feat being the first five-wicket haul this season. His exceptional bowling dismantled the Strikers' innings, restricting them to a modest 131/8 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal provided crucial support, assisting in reducing the opponent to 57/4 within the first ten overs.

Chasing 132, Maratha Royals commenced cautiously. Despite losing Sahil Jadhav early, Siddesh Lad steadied the innings with a composed 74 not out. His partnership with Chinmay Sutar and an unbroken stand with Sachin Yadav ensured a successful chase with 13 balls remaining. The Royals' victory secures their final berth, scheduled at the Wankhede on June 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

