Auckland City's Ambitious Quest: Club World Cup Challenge

Auckland City's football team, not full-time professionals, takes on a formidable challenge at the Club World Cup. Coach Paul Posa refers to their group as "the toughest."

New Zealand's champions will face renowned teams Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Boca Juniors in a revamped tournament starting this Saturday. These Auckland players have shown resilience, previously securing a fifth-place finish under Posa's guidance in 2009.

Participating in this prestigious tournament includes players balancing jobs and football. Despite their continental victories, football remains a part-time commitment for them. Coach Posa, interim for Albert Riera, maintains Auckland's playing style, emphasizing teamwork and consistency, aiming for another impressive performance.