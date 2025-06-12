Left Menu

Star-Studded Commentary Panel to Light Up MPL T20 2025 in Gwalior

The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 will take place in Gwalior from June 12-24, featuring an impressive commentary lineup including Padma Shri Sushil Doshi. The tournament aims to highlight local talent and will be streamed live on FanCode and aired on Star Sports channels.

Madhya Pradesh League logo . Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 is set to thrill cricket fans from June 12 to June 24 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior. The announcement comes with an exciting update on a star-studded commentary panel spearheading the event's coverage across television and digital platforms.

Leading this panel is the distinguished Padma Shri Sushil Doshi, the iconic Hindi commentator whose voice has been a staple in Indian cricket. Joining him are Amey Khurasia, a former India international, and Reema Malhotra, a former India women's all-rounder known for her insightful sporting commentaries. Suhaas Vedham, celebrated for his witty and engaging commentary, and local favorite Naveen Shrivastava from Gwalior, complete this impressive lineup.

Fans can catch the tournament via live streaming on the FanCode app or watch the live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select. Organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association under the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, this year's MPL T20 promises high-quality cricket, elevating local talent with an experienced broadcast team. Men's teams featured include Gwalior Cheetahs and debutants Chambal Ghariyals among others, while the women's competition showcases teams like Chambal Ghariyals and Bhopal Wolves.

