Taming the Beast: The 125th US Open at Oakmont

The 125th US Open kicked off at Oakmont, a course renowned for pushing golfers to their limits. Matt Vogt, an Indiana dentist and one of 16 qualifiers, started with a memorable tee shot into the rough, embodying the challenge players face.

Competitors, including the world's top golfers like Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, are bracing for Oakmont's intense difficulty. The United States Golf Association's love for Oakmont is evident as it hosts 156 players for a record-setting 10th time, putting their skills to the ultimate test.

The treacherous course is already claiming victims, with players like Alistair Docherty encountering its infamous rough. Zac Blair snagged the first birdie, but with only 27 out of 1,385 players finishing under par historically, Oakmont promises a fierce competition.

