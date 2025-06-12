Left Menu

Manchester United's Dream Signing: Matheus Cunha Joins the Red Devils

Manchester United has signed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million. Cunha's childhood dream of playing for the Red Devils has come true with a five-year contract. This signing is part of United's strategy to rebuild following a disappointing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:59 IST
Manchester United's Dream Signing: Matheus Cunha Joins the Red Devils
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United announced the acquisition of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, marking a significant move in their summer transfer window. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal extending potentially to six, for a reported fee of £62.5 million.

Cunha, who scored 17 goals for Wolves last season, expressed his lifelong admiration for Manchester United, describing the opportunity as a dream come true. 'Ever since watching Premier League matches back home in Brazil, I envisioned myself in the red shirt,' he stated, emphasizing his commitment to contribute significantly to the squad's success.

This high-profile signing is a step towards revamping the team under coach Ruben Amorim, with Cunha expected to play a key role in revitalizing United's attacking prowess following a season where they finished 15th in the league. The club aims to regain its historic dominance and competitive edge in English football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025