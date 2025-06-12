Manchester United's Dream Signing: Matheus Cunha Joins the Red Devils

Manchester United announced the acquisition of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, marking a significant move in their summer transfer window. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal extending potentially to six, for a reported fee of £62.5 million.

Cunha, who scored 17 goals for Wolves last season, expressed his lifelong admiration for Manchester United, describing the opportunity as a dream come true. 'Ever since watching Premier League matches back home in Brazil, I envisioned myself in the red shirt,' he stated, emphasizing his commitment to contribute significantly to the squad's success.

This high-profile signing is a step towards revamping the team under coach Ruben Amorim, with Cunha expected to play a key role in revitalizing United's attacking prowess following a season where they finished 15th in the league. The club aims to regain its historic dominance and competitive edge in English football.

(With inputs from agencies.)