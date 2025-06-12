Cummins' Heroics Propel Australia in World Test Championship Showdown

Australia established dominance in the World Test Championship final on Thursday as captain Pat Cummins led with a remarkable bowling performance at Lord's, culminating in a 106-run lead over South Africa by tea on day two.

Cummins' 6-28 tore through South Africa's batting lineup, dismissing them for a mere 138. His efforts granted Australia a substantial 74-run lead after their first innings.

South Africa gained a glimmer of hope as Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets in quick succession, reducing Australia to 32-2. Yet, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship to push ahead in this highly contested match.

