Cummins' Heroics Propel Australia in World Test Championship Showdown
Australia seized control of the World Test Championship final with a 106-run lead over South Africa, driven by captain Pat Cummins' impressive 6-28 bowling figures. Despite some resistance, including two quick wickets by Kagiso Rabada, Australia retained momentum with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.
Australia established dominance in the World Test Championship final on Thursday as captain Pat Cummins led with a remarkable bowling performance at Lord's, culminating in a 106-run lead over South Africa by tea on day two.
Cummins' 6-28 tore through South Africa's batting lineup, dismissing them for a mere 138. His efforts granted Australia a substantial 74-run lead after their first innings.
South Africa gained a glimmer of hope as Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets in quick succession, reducing Australia to 32-2. Yet, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship to push ahead in this highly contested match.
