Heartbreaking Gujarat Plane Crash Sparks National Mourning

In a heart-wrenching development, the aviation community and the nation at large have been shaken by an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, tragically met its fate shortly after takeoff.

Prominent Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri conveyed his sorrow online, stating 'Devastated by the news from Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength go out to those affected by this tragic incident.' His words mirrored the sentiments felt by many across the country.

The aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, experienced a catastrophic failure after departing from Runway 23. Tata Group, which owns Air India, promptly announced Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family, alongside medical support for the injured. Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed profound grief over the tragedy, committing to support the affected families and communities.

