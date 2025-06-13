Ultimate Kho Kho Goes Global: International Players to Join Season 3

In an unprecedented move aimed at elevating Kho Kho on the global stage, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has unveiled plans to allow international players to participate in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 3 auction. This announcement came during a press conference held at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary University, as disclosed by KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal.

The press conference featured prominent attendees such as Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, who commended KKFI's efforts in promoting Kho Kho and advancing sports development in Haryana. Additionally, the event spotlighted the ongoing Advanced Level III A Training Programme for Coaches and Technical Officials, currently hosted by SGT University.

The upcoming season promises to enhance the league's competitive landscape, with international players set to participate for the first time. Since its inception in 2022, UKK has grown to become the third most-watched non-cricket sports tournament in India. This international expansion underscores India's vision to transform into a global hub for Kho Kho.

(With inputs from agencies.)