Thomas Rew to Lead England U19s in Thrilling ODI Series Against India

Thomas Rew has been named captain of England U19s for the five-match ODI series against India's U19 squad. With 15 selected players, including uncapped Isaac Mohammed, the series kicks off in Hove on June 27. England aims to challenge the visiting team ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:47 IST
Thomas Rew. (Photo- ECB website). Image Credit: ANI
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced that Thomas Rew will captain the England men's Under-19 team for their upcoming five-match Youth One-Day International series against their Indian counterparts. The series will be held on home soil, offering a promising showdown between the two competitive teams.

Notably, Worcestershire's Isaac Mohammed is the sole uncapped player included in the 15-member squad. England U19 Head Coach Mike Yardy expressed enthusiasm about the team selection, highlighting the blend of white-ball skills among the players, many of whom will be eyeing spots for the ICC Under-19 World Cup set for the winter.

The series is expected to be a challenging yet enriching experience as India Under-19s present a strong opposition this summer. The series begins at Hove's 1st Central County Ground on June 27, before moving to different venues including Northampton and Worcester, promising an exciting series of matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

