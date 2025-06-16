Equestrian Turmoil: Unpaid Dues Lead to Event Cancellations

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is facing a crisis after cancelling at least 24 national and international tournaments. The cancellations are attributed to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 27 lakh owed to the global governing body, FEI.

EFI's financial troubles are compounded by internal conflicts, resulting in a frozen bank account. The suspension of Colonel Jaiveer Singh as secretary general further escalated the issue. Litigations delayed EFI's elections, and a Committee of Administrators was instead appointed, leading to further instability within the federation.

With ongoing legal disputes and a call for intervention from the sports ministry, the future of Indian equestrian sports seems uncertain, jeopardizing the nation's participation in upcoming global events such as the Paris Olympics.

