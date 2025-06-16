Left Menu

Equestrian Turmoil: Unpaid Dues Lead to Event Cancellations

Due to internal conflicts and non-payment of dues by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), 24 national and international equestrian events have been cancelled. The ongoing turmoil involves frozen accounts and suspension controversies, severely impacting India's equestrian athletes and hindering the country's sporting prospects.

Updated: 16-06-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is facing a crisis after cancelling at least 24 national and international tournaments. The cancellations are attributed to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 27 lakh owed to the global governing body, FEI.

EFI's financial troubles are compounded by internal conflicts, resulting in a frozen bank account. The suspension of Colonel Jaiveer Singh as secretary general further escalated the issue. Litigations delayed EFI's elections, and a Committee of Administrators was instead appointed, leading to further instability within the federation.

With ongoing legal disputes and a call for intervention from the sports ministry, the future of Indian equestrian sports seems uncertain, jeopardizing the nation's participation in upcoming global events such as the Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

