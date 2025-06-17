Smriti Mandhana Takes the Top Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has risen to the helm of the ICC ODI batting rankings, marking her return to the summit for the first time since 2019. This leap in ranking comes at South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's expense, who dropped 19 rating points in the recent update.

Mandhana now holds 727 rating points, edging out England's captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who has 719 points. Wolvaardt trails in third with an equivalent score to Sciver-Brunt. Following Mandhana on the list from India are Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, occupying the 14th and 15th spots, respectively.

As India prepares to confront England in five T20Is and three ODIs, Mandhana's recent form in ODIs - notably her recent century in a tri-series final against Sri Lanka and South Africa - has been instrumental in her rise to the top. Already a staple in the top 10, she has finally reclaimed the number one ranking. Additionally, Mandhana is ranked fourth among T20I batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)