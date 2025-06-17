Left Menu

Record Overseas Player Lineup for Big Bash League Drafts Unveiled

Cricket Australia has announced the largest overseas player pool for the Big Bash League drafts, featuring over 600 nominations, including stars from England, Pakistan, and the West Indies. The exciting drafts for the BBL and WBBL will occur on June 19, marking a significant event in the cricket calendar.

Record Overseas Player Lineup for Big Bash League Drafts Unveiled
Siddharth Kaul (Photo: @iamsidkaul/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia revealed an unprecedented overseas player lineup for the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) drafts set for June 19. The drafts mark a milestone event, with more than 600 international players vying for limited spots, making it among the most competitive selections ever.

A significant contingent of 178 players from England, 74 from Pakistan, 42 from the West Indies, 13 from Sri Lanka, and one from India has been nominated for the BBL draft. Notably, former Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul is the sole Indian in the draft. Pakistan's cricket stars, including Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, are featured on the prestigious list.

High-profile players like England's Jofra Archer and New Zealand's Kane Williamson add to the draft's allure. In the WBBL draft, India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia join a stellar list, alongside all-rounder Shikha Pandey. With the first selections going to the Heat and the Sixers, the drafts promise thrilling decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

