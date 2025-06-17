Left Menu

Gasperini's New Era at Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini has left Atalanta to become Roma's new coach, turning down an opportunity with Juventus. Claudio Ranieri, who turned down the Italy job, will support Gasperini in an advisory role. Gasperini aims to bring his high-scoring style to Roma, succeeding in the highly competitive Italian soccer market.

Updated: 17-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:38 IST
Gian Piero Gasperini, known for his attacking style at Atalanta, has taken the reins at Roma, one of Italy's most storied clubs, rejecting a proposal from Juventus. The two veteran coaches, Gasperini and Claudio Ranieri, stood united during a press conference on Tuesday.

Ranieri, 73, who recently stabilized Roma's turbulent season, has moved to an advisory role as he continues to dismiss the allure of national duties, opting instead to prioritize his beloved Roman roots. His decision came amidst an offer from the Italian soccer federation after Luciano Spalletti was let go.

Gasperini is keen on repeating his goal-scoring success with Roma, drawing inspiration from his time at Atalanta. His track record suggests that Roma's strikers might be poised for successful campaigns, as Gasperini emphasizes the need for Italian teams to adopt a faster pace to succeed internationally.

