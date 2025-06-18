Left Menu

Simone Inzaghi's Transition: From Inter Milan to Al-Hilal

Simone Inzaghi reflects on his successful tenure at Inter Milan, where he achieved several domestic titles but not the coveted Champions League trophy. His move to Al-Hilal, finalized before Inter's heavy defeat to PSG, sparked media debate on its influence on Inter's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:56 IST
Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi recently shared his thoughts on his time with Inter Milan, highlighting his commitment to the club despite not clinching a Champions League title. Inzaghi, who has now taken over as manager at Al-Hilal, emphasized that his departure was finalized after the Champions League finals against PSG, leading to speculation among Italian media on whether his impending move affected Inter's performance.

Inzaghi enjoyed a successful spell at Inter, winning a Serie A title, two Coppa Italias, and three Italian Super Cups. However, he acknowledged facing criticism and unfounded accusations during his four-year tenure. Despite his disappointment at leaving without a European title, he stressed the positive experiences and relationships he had at the club.

Inter President Beppe Marotta thanked Inzaghi for his contributions and reiterated that the club's future does not hinge on any individual. He underlined the importance of moving forward and embracing new opportunities as Inter prepares for its upcoming matches and a new chapter ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

