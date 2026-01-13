Paris FC Shocks PSG in French Cup Upset

Paris St Germain was delivered a surprising defeat by Paris FC, marking a dramatic exit from the French Cup in the round of 32.

The match saw Jonathan Ikone, a former PSG player, score the decisive goal, pushing Paris FC to a 1-0 victory.

Despite dominating the game, PSG was unable to convert opportunities into goals. Manager Luis Enrique expressed disappointment, yet emphasized their commitment to refocusing efforts on the Ligue 1 championship.

