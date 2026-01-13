Left Menu

Paris FC Shocks PSG in French Cup Upset

Paris St Germain suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat to Paris FC, eliminating them from the French Cup in the round of 32. Former PSG player Jonathan Ikone netted the winning goal. PSG, recent French Super Cup champions, now aim to focus on regaining the Ligue 1 top spot.

Paris FC Shocks PSG in French Cup Upset
Paris St Germain was delivered a surprising defeat by Paris FC, marking a dramatic exit from the French Cup in the round of 32.

The match saw Jonathan Ikone, a former PSG player, score the decisive goal, pushing Paris FC to a 1-0 victory.

Despite dominating the game, PSG was unable to convert opportunities into goals. Manager Luis Enrique expressed disappointment, yet emphasized their commitment to refocusing efforts on the Ligue 1 championship.

