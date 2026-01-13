Paris FC Shocks PSG in French Cup Upset
Paris St Germain suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat to Paris FC, eliminating them from the French Cup in the round of 32. Former PSG player Jonathan Ikone netted the winning goal. PSG, recent French Super Cup champions, now aim to focus on regaining the Ligue 1 top spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:50 IST
Paris St Germain was delivered a surprising defeat by Paris FC, marking a dramatic exit from the French Cup in the round of 32.
The match saw Jonathan Ikone, a former PSG player, score the decisive goal, pushing Paris FC to a 1-0 victory.
Despite dominating the game, PSG was unable to convert opportunities into goals. Manager Luis Enrique expressed disappointment, yet emphasized their commitment to refocusing efforts on the Ligue 1 championship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PSG
- Paris FC
- French Cup
- football
- Jonathan Ikone
- Ligue 1
- defeat
- midfielder
- Senny Mayulu
- shock
ALSO READ
Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation
Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid After Super Cup Defeat
Kevin Pietersen Calls for Andy Flower's Return After England's Ashes Defeat
Ashes fifth Test: Australia defeat England by five wickets, clinch five-match series 4-1
Only TMC has defeated BJP repeatedly, says Abhishek Banerjee at Malda rally