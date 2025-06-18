Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das Shine in Bangladesh's Test Battle against Sri Lanka
Mushfiqur Rahim, unbeaten at 141, and Litton Das, shared a crucial partnership to lift Bangladesh's score against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the cricket test. Despite losing skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 148, Bangladesh maintained a strong position with strategic batting at Galle.
Mushfiqur Rahim was the standout performer, remaining unbeaten at 141, as he and Litton Das spearheaded Bangladesh's formidable innings against Sri Lanka. Their efforts on Day 2 at Galle led to a commanding 383 for four after lunch.
The visiting team showcased resilience despite Sri Lanka dismissing their skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who set the pace with a vibrant 148. Shanto's dismissal was a result of Angelo Mathews' extraordinary catch, preventing them from breaking an all-time fourth-wicket record for Bangladesh.
Litton Das carried the baton with a brisk 43 not out, capitalizing on Sri Lanka's missed chances. The match at Galle marks the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, following South Africa's historic win over Australia at Lord's.
(With inputs from agencies.)
