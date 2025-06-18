Joe Root Reminisces Captaincy: Reflects on Challenges and Triumphs

Joe Root, England's prolific batsman, has opened up about his time as captain, describing it as a period fraught with challenges, notably the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. His term as captain spanned from 2017 to 2022, during which England achieved 27 victories, suffered 26 defeats, and recorded 11 draws over 64 matches.

Root's captaincy concluded on a sour note, with England managing just one win in his final 17 Tests, hindered by pandemic-induced constraints. Root expressed concerns over the fairness of playing under such conditions, stating, 'We were playing to keep the lights on and win games of cricket.'

Despite the challenges, Root remains proud of memorable successes, including series wins in South Africa and Sri Lanka. With the upcoming Tests against India and the Ashes on the horizon, Root is honing his skills amid England's recent unbeaten streak at home since the McCullum-Stokes era began. However, he cautioned against setting long-term goals, advocating for a game-by-game focus.

